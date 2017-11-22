 »   »   » ROUND TWO! 'Aksar 2' Makers To Drag Zareen Khan To Court For Calling The Film 'Vulgar'?

The ugly spat between Zareen Khan and the makers of Aksar 2 seem to be escalating day by day.

After the actress gave an explosive interview to Spotboye, where she alleged that she had been initially assured that Aksar 2 would be a 'clean film' but was then asked to 'wear minimal clothes in every frame'.



She had also claimed that they were very lax about security during the Delhi promotions of the film, as a result of which she almost got molested in a mob.



These remarks didn't go down well with Narendra Bajaj, the producer of 'Aksar 2' who is now planning to drag her to the court over her defamatory remarks. Read on to know the latest development...



Legal Woes For Zareen? He told Mid-Day, "I will legally pursue the matter after consultation with my counsel."

Is She Lying? He also said that Zareen was kept in the loop about the film, since the beginning and was quoted as saying, "Firstly let me clarify I am the producer of the said film and there is no need to point fingers at others. A bound script was given to her and nothing since has changed. As for the clothes, she tried everything in Mumbai before we left for the schedule in Mauritius and all the clothes were approved by her. So, I don't understand her comments."

Director Ananth Mahadevan Finds Zareen's Comments 'Amusing' The actress had accused director Ananth Mahadevan of being "clueless" about the film. He rubbished the comment and told DNA, "Nobody is more prepared than me in the industry. People come to me for low-budget films with clarity and planning. I found it amusing to read allegations of confusion, extra shots, etc. I rehearse like a play. Every shot was explained during rehearsals."

Few Kisses Don't Make A Film Vulgar He said, "Zareen may not have been used to that kind of filming. As for the smooches, I have repeatedly said that a few kisses do not make a film erotic. These days every other film has smooches - even a Karan Johar movie has them. In fact, we have shot longer kisses, but we didn't want an 'A' certificate because we wanted women to see the film and so edited them."

What Do You Have To Say To This, Zareen? "She has been through the entire shoot and dubbing sessions and she was quite thrilled with the results. If there was anything to this effect, it would have come out then. She even happily confessed in her interviews that she excitedly looked forward to the female-oriented film! I don't know if she has been instigated, but whatever she says doesn't hold water."



In her controversial interview, Zareen didn't mince her words and had said, "It was a never-ending film. It was supposed to release 3 times-April, June, August this year, finally made it at the 4th attempt. I worked so f***ing hard on Aksar 2 and got ill-treated. I am not saying that I am some sati-savitri but the insertion of content was supposed to be by mutual consent. I can take them to Court. I have the relevant papers. And now, the makers are trying to save their a**es. I hope I never see them again in my life."



Well, it looks like this ping-pong of allegations isn't going to stop soon! Meanwhile, what do you folks think about the entire controversy.