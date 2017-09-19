 »   »   » WONDERFUL! Rumoured Love Birds Prabhas & Anushka Shetty Reveal A SECRET About Themselves!

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are hugely popular stars of the South industry. They are under the scrutiny of media 24/7. Sometimes their movies become blockbusters and sometimes they don't give the desired results. But the most important thing is, never to give up!

So, how do they cope with stress when they are feeling down? Well, rumoured love birds Prabhas and Anushka Shetty recently shared this secret with Deccan Chronicle.

Prabhas Regains His Spirit By... Fitness-freak Prabhas regains his spirit by playing volleyball. The Baahubali star says that he has been playing his favourite sport since childhood. He Loves The Game So Much That... ''In fact, the game continues to fascinate Prabhas so much that he has constructed a sand volleyball court inside the premises of his house.'' I Love To Indulge In... "I love to indulge in outdoor sports and I make it a point to play volleyball with my friends whenever I can.'' It's Like A Ritual To Me ''In fact, catching up over a game has almost become like a ritual to me. I love the sport and play it extensively.'' It Helps In Team-building Skills "The sport exercises many parts of the body and improves my reflexes. Of course, playing on a sand court is difficult, but the game also helps in picking up team-building skills and to work well with others." Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty UNABLE to HIDE FEELINGS for Prabhas | FilmiBeat And What About Anushka Shetty? "Apart from yoga, hanging out with pets is the best way to spend my leisure time.'' It Brings Joy To My Tedious Life... ''It relieves me of the stress and brings playfulness and joy to my tedious life.'' Whenever I Go On An Outdoor Shoot ''I am an ardent pet lover and my pet is truly my best friend. Whenever I go for an outdoor shoot, I enquire about my pet's well-being.'' I Am Not A Party Person ''Since I am not a party person, I de-stress by reading books and spending most of the time with my pet." On The Work Front Prabhas has started the shooting of Saaho, while Anushka Shetty is busy with Bhagmati.

