 »   »   » SAD NEWS! 'Phir Hera Pheri' Director Neeraj Vora Passes Away After Battling Coma For A Year

Akshay Kumar's Phir Hera Pheri director Neeraj Vora passes away at 54

Here's some heart-breaking news! Bollywood actor-writer- director Neeraj Vora passes away this morning at 4 am after battling coma for a year.

Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter to post the news about Vora's demise. He wrote, "Neeraj Vora - The writer n director of Phir Hera Pheri n many hit films is no more ...Aum Shanti."

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit told a leading daily, "Neeraj Vora died today at 3 am in Criti Care hospital in Juhu. He had been in coma and living at Firoz Nadiadwala's place. When his condition deteriorated in the night, he was taken to the hospital, where he breathed his last."



Neeraj is known for films Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Rangeela, Daud: Fun on the Run, Satya, Mann, Baadshah, Bol Bachchan with his last acting credit being Welcome Back in 2015. He has also penned films like Hera Pheri and Rangeela.



The multi-talented personality made his directorial debut in 2000 with Khiladi 420 which was followed by Phir Hera Phiri.



Neeraj was supposed to direct Hera Pheri 3. But alas, he suffered a heart attack followed by a strock in 2016 and then unfortunately went into coma. He was shifted to close friend Sajid Nadiadwala's Juhu bungalow Barkat Villa which was converted into an ICU.



A while back Neeraj was showing some signs of progress. In fact, Nadiadwala had even said in an interview, "He's been responding to audio therapy, particularly when we play his father's (Pandit Vinayak Rai Nanalal Vora) music. He has yet to recover his speech but there are no infections or bed sores and the doctors have assured us that his life is out of danger."



Suniel Shetty too had told a leading tabloid, "We must make it (part 3) for fans... I believe he (Neeraj) is doing better now. Once he is fit, we will roll out the film."



We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Vora family.