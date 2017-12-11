 »   »   » Honeymoon Pictures! Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheen Khan Have a Beachy Time In Maldives

Honeymoon Pictures! Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheen Khan Have a Beachy Time In Maldives

Zaheer Khan

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are enjoying their honeymoon in Maldives and the couple have been posting tons of pictures on their social media handle showcasing the sun, sand and the beach.

The images look breathtaking and Maldives and the waters are so clear, Maldives is truly an ideal place for a honeymoon and Zaheer and Sagarika are doing just that! Check out the pictures below...

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are enjoying their honeymoon period in Maldives.

The couple stationed there a few days ago and are enjoying every bit of their time together.

Maldives is surely a honeymoon destination that should never be missed.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan chilled by the beach side and soaked under the sun.

The sun, sand and the beaches is what makes Maldives the best honeymoon destination.

Zaheer Khan is seen cycling at the waterside and what a way to relax, folks!

The couple also went scuba diving and one can see colourful sea water creatures in Maldives.

Zaheer Khan is doing what we all dream of doing the most - relaxing by the waters under the sun. Just wow!

Sagarika Ghatge jogs by the beach in Maldives and she's really living the life.

Zaheer Khan looks so calm and relaxed here, doesn't he?

With a view like this, any honeymoon will be as amazing as it gets!

Sagarika and Zaheer are giving us holiday goals!

Maldives is such a blessed place with natural beauty. It's a must so destination after marriage!

An evening with a view like this to end you day! Maldives, is such a beauty!

Sagarika Ghatge
Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 15:55 [IST]
