Awwww! Saif Ali Khan Admits That He MISSES Kareena & Taimur When They're Not Home

Saif Ali Khan admitted that he really missed Kareena Kapoor and Taimur when they're not home and felt a part of him missing when she took Taimur to Delhi for the shoot of Veere Di Wedding. He said, "During the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding, she took Taimur to Delhi and I was very happy to be alone at home(laughs). I love being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around."

"But I am not very finicky as a parent. He (Taimur) is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also. We are lucky we have help and we have distraction also because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don't have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them."

Saif Quoted

"I won't be happy if I have to be around them all the time. In the second schedule, Taimur was alone with me and he was looking a little sad."

Happy Taimur

"But now he is happy that Kareena is back. The house also looks balanced because we need her energy."

Getting Candid

It's good to see Saif Ali Khan getting open and candid about his family.

Happiness

Taimur is really a wonderful child and his pictures brings happiness to everyone.

London Time

Kareena Kapoor had taken Taimur to London as well during the shoot of a commercial.

Delhi Shoot

She took him to Delhi for a few days for the shoot of Veere Di Wedding.

Sharing Them

Kareena also shared pictures of Taimur from the vanity van.

Bright Lights

Taimur was all excited to see so many bright lights around him.

Veere Di Wedding

The posters of Veere Di Wedding is out and they look really amazing.

Starcast

Veere Di Wedding stars Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles.

Story first published: Friday, October 27, 2017, 13:27 [IST]
