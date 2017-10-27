 »   »   » Awwww! Saif Ali Khan Admits That He MISSES Kareena & Taimur When They're Not Home

Saif Ali Khan admitted that he really missed Kareena Kapoor and Taimur when they're not home and felt a part of him missing when she took Taimur to Delhi for the shoot of Veere Di Wedding. He said, "During the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding, she took Taimur to Delhi and I was very happy to be alone at home(laughs). I love being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around."

"But I am not very finicky as a parent. He (Taimur) is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also. We are lucky we have help and we have distraction also because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don't have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them."