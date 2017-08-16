 »   »   » WOW! Kareena Kapoor Shares A Lovely Bond With Soha & Sara; See INSIDE PICTURES From Saif's Birthday

The nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan turned 47 today and a special birthday party was organised at his home for the same.

The birthday bash was attended by his children Sara and Ibrahim along with sister Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor. We have got some lovely inside pictures from the party after seeing which even you will say that Kareena does share a warm bond with Sara and Soha. Check it out below.

The Most Beautiful Picture Ever! Soha Ali Khan shared this picture on her Instagram and wrote, ''In august company ! ❤️❤️.'' Well, this picture is a proof how attached Kareena is to Saif's family. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan BONDING during Saif's Birthday; Watch | FilmiBeat Soha With A Cute Baby Bump Soha wrote, ''Dressed to the nines! Who says you can't be comfortable and stylish?! @nine_maternitywear #greekfashion 😍.'' Two Hot Sisters Karisma Kapoor shared the pic with her fans and wrote,''therealkarismakapoor#sisterlove❤️❤️❤️#sistersarethebest#aboutlastnight✨#birthdayfun.'' Kapoor Sisters With The Birthday Boy ''Happy birthday saifu ! 🎂🍷🎁🎉 #birthdayboy #happybirthday#familytime#familyfirst❤️ aboutlastnight✨,'' Karisma posted. Worth A Frame This beautiful family picture of Kareena and Karisma with Sara and Ibrahim is worth a frame. What say readers? Hotties We must say both Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are the hottest sisters of tinsel town. Cake Cutting Look how happy Kareena Kapoor is on Saif Ali Khan's birthday. They make a perfect couple. Karisma Arrived With Boyfriend Karisma Kapoor attended the birthday party with her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal. Pretty Sara Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in her no make-up avatar at Saif Ali Khan's birthday party.

On a related note, we wish Saif Ali Khan a very happy birthday.

