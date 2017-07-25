 »   »   » After The Nepotism Controversy, Saif Ali Khan Takes Kareena Kapoor & Taimur For A Swiss Holiday!

After The Nepotism Controversy, Saif Ali Khan Takes Kareena Kapoor & Taimur For A Swiss Holiday!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It looks like the nepotism controversy is giving Saif Ali Khan a lot of stress both online and offline, so much so, that he whisked away his wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur to Switzerland and is staying away from all the chaos surrounding the nepotism topic back home.

The couple have booked a suite at the prestigious Gstaad Resorts in the Swiss Alps and Kareena Kapoor opened up to Mumbai Mirror by saying, "If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I'd want one last holiday in Gstaad. It's the most beautiful and romantic place in the world."

Swiss Holiday

Swiss Holiday

Saif Ali Khan whisks away Kareena Kapoor and Taimur for a holiday in Switzerland.

Nepotism

Nepotism

Saif wants a break from the ongoing nepotism controversy.

Gstaad Resorts

Gstaad Resorts

Saif has booked a suite in the prestigious Gstaad Resorts in the Swiss Alps.

Just Wow!

Just Wow!

The view from the Gstaad Resorts is simply wonderful!

Bebo

Bebo

Kareena Kapoor revealed that she absolutely loves staying at the Gstaad Resorts.

Saif-Kareena

Saif-Kareena

Saif and Kareena are taking a much needed break in Switzerland along with their little boy Taimur.

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding

Kareena is currently shooting for Rhea Kapoor's directorial debut Veere Di Wedding.

Starcast

Starcast

The film also stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role and is touted to be Bollywood's first chick flick.

Swiss Holiday

Swiss Holiday

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will have one helluva time holidaying in Switzerland.

Read more about: saif ali khan, kareena kapoor
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos