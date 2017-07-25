 »   »   » After The Nepotism Controversy, Saif Ali Khan Takes Kareena Kapoor & Taimur For A Swiss Holiday!

It looks like the nepotism controversy is giving Saif Ali Khan a lot of stress both online and offline, so much so, that he whisked away his wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur to Switzerland and is staying away from all the chaos surrounding the nepotism topic back home.

The couple have booked a suite at the prestigious Gstaad Resorts in the Swiss Alps and Kareena Kapoor opened up to Mumbai Mirror by saying, "If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I'd want one last holiday in Gstaad. It's the most beautiful and romantic place in the world."