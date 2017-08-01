 »   »   » Swiss Diaries! Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Look Adorable In Their Switzerland Holiday Pic

Saif Ali Khan whisked away Kareena Kapoor and his son Taimur to Switzerland for a holiday and the pictures of their gateaway are finally out and the family looks so cute and adorable. Taimur looks like he knows he's being photographed for Instagram and he gives out a larger than life smile to the cameras.

Saif, Kareena and Taimur are staying at the prestigious Gstaad Resorts at the Swiss Alps. Check out the pictures below!

Taimur Ali Khan looks like he's the cutest and the sweetest kid in all of Switzerland.

Daddy Saif Ali Khan plants a kiss on his son Taimur's forehead.

Kareena Kapoor poses with her little boy Taimur with the backdrop of the Swiss Alps.

In the meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan has been posting shirtless pictures on his Instagram handle.

A fan gifts a beautiful sketch of Taimur to Saif Ali Khan.

Taimur's birth was truly the best day in the life of Kareena Kapoor.

There was a natural glow all over Kareena Kapoor's face.

Even Saif Ali Khan was the happiest man in the world.

Karisma Kapoor had come over to join the celebrations!

Story first published: Tuesday, August 1, 2017, 10:42 [IST]
