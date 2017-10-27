 »   »   » Saif Ali Khan On Producing A Film For Daughter Sara: 'I Can't Suddenly Become Papa Launcher'

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to sashay into Bollywood with Sushant Singh starrer Kedarnath which is slated to release next year.

While Saif had earlier tried his hands in producing films, recently a leading daily asked him if he would ever produce a movie for Sara. To which, here's what he had to say...



I And Sara Are Professionals Saif was quoted as saying, "If we had a production that was running, I could have maybe thought about it. I've had my own thoughts on production but Dinesh (Vijan, his business partner) and I have gone our separate ways. We (Sara and Saif) are both professionals and I also have own work to do."





'Maybe It's Best For Her That She Finds Her Own Way' He added, "I can't suddenly become ‘papa launcher'. I would have loved to, if, we were constantly in touch with production. But maybe it's for the best that she finds her own way."

Saif Is Excited About Sara's Debut He was earlier quoted as saying, "I'm happy Sara is doing something she is passionate about. The only thing I have told her is to stay true to her job as an artist. But Kareena [Kapoor Khan] pointed out that I started taking interest in my work only recently and found my way. I hope she too finds her way."

'I Will Never Believe That Sara Is Troubling Anyone' There were reports about Sara throwing tantrums on the sets of her debut film. When Saif was recently asked about it, he told, "I heard something like that, but I also heard her producers giving statement that she is acting really well and all these rumours are rubbish. It's nice to be discussed. But I would be surprise with such news. I will never believe that Sara is troubling anyone; she is very helpful, passionate and hardworking."





She Always Wanted To Be An Actress In one of his earlier interviews, Saif had revealed, "Who's to blame, it's in her genes. I remember on the first world tour we were on together, I spotted her peeking through the curtains backstage to watch the actors dancing on stage, mesmerised. That's when she decided this is what she wanted to do.''







Meanwhile, are you folks excited to watch Sara's first film? Let us know in the comment section below.