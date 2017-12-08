 »   »   » Saif Ali Khan: When Sara's Kedernath Releases, It Will Be Like My Own Film Is Releasing!

Saif Ali Khan REACTS on Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Saif Ali Khan is all excited for the acting debut of his daughter Sara with Kedarnath and the actor said it feels like his own film is releasing. Saif will begin 2018 with his upcoming release Kaalakaandi, while Sara's debut feature film Kedarnath will open in December the same year.

Also Read: Wedding Tales! 10 Pictures Of Anushka Sharma Dressed As A Beautiful Bride

When asked how he feels about his daughter's film releasing the same year as his, Saif told reporters, "I am happy, I am excited for her. I think when we get close to that release, it will be like my own film is releasing."

The first look of the film was released recently and Saif said he is confident "that she (Sara) will be very good." He was speaking at the trailer launch of Kaalakaandi last evening.

Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, the film stars Saif along with Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

Also Read: Black Or White Bikini! In which One Does Riya Sen Look The Hottest?

"I wouldn't call Kaalakaandi a niche film, I'd call it unpretentious. It was a lot of fun. They were all good actors and I think my acting has improved after working with some of these guys," he said.

Directed by Akshat Verma, Kaalakaandi will hit the screens on January 12. The movie will be Saif's first release after this year's Chef. The 47-year-old actor said it is sad that the Raja Krishna Menon film could not perform well at the box office.

Also Read: Year Round-up 2017! 8 Movies We Thought Would Be Blockbusters But Flopped Horribly

"I liked his (Raja's) attempt, it was a little European in flavour, and the drama could be a bit more, and I think he generally avoids drama. I think the palette of the film was a little western, I have also got some good reviews, but then some things are really not in your control."

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Spotted At The Airport! Is She Flying To Attend Anushka & Virat's Wedding?

The actor also feels the movie could have been marketed well. "I don't think it was even publicised correctly. I didn't see enough buzz around the film. It's ok doing interviews, but you've to show the trailer, show hoardings, spend some money. These days, people don't want to spend money on marketing, they send the actors to Bigg Boss or Comedy Nights with Kapil to talk about the movie, thinking it'll help, but it won't."

Also Read: Wedding On The Cards? Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Leave To Italy With Their Family Pandit!

(PTI)