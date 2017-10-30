 »   »   » IN BEBO'S ABSENCE! Saif Ali Khan: Taimur Was Alone With Me & He Was Looking A Little Sad

Saif Ali Khan is a doting dad to little Taimur and never misses to express his fondness for his tiny tot.

Time and again, we have seen Taimur accompany Saif and Kareena for vacations and the cute munchkin loves to be the centre of attention. Recently in a conversation with a leading tabloid, Saif was asked how easy or difficult it was for Kareena to spend time with her little prince and manage to work as well. Read on to know what he had to say...



Saif Was Happy To Be Alone At Home Minus Kareena & Taimur The 'Chef' actor was quoted as saying, "During the first schedule (of Veere Di Wedding), she took him (to Delhi) and I was very happy (to be alone) at home"





'I Am Not Finicky As A Parent' "I love being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around. But I am not finicky as a parent. He (Taimur) is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also."

Taimur Gets Upset When He Doesn't See Mom Kareena Around' "We (Kareena and I) are lucky we have help... because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don't have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them. I won't be happy if I have to be around them all the time. In the second schedule, Taimur was alone with me and he was looking a little sad. But now he is happy that Kareena is back. The house also feels balanced because we need her energy."

Taimur's Birthday Celebrations Little Taimur is all set to turn one in the month of December this year.

Aunt Karisma Reveals The Birthday Plans Recently, at an event, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor revealed, "Yes, Taimur's birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration."



