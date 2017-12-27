 »   »   » Salman Khan's Birthday Plans Revealed! Here's How The Actor Will Celebrate His 52nd Birthday

Salman Khan Birthday Bash: Katrina Kaif, lulia, MS Dhoni, Anil Kapoor attend; Watch video| FilmiBeat

Salman Khan celebrates his 52nd birthday today on December 27, 2017 and producer Sajid Nadiadwala opened up about his birthday plans by saying, "We celebrate Salman's birthday every year on his farm on Panvel with his entire family. My wife and my sons look forward to this annual event even more than I do and they wouldn't miss it for the world."

"In fact all of us are getting ready to leave. The kids are packing. They can't wait to be with their 'chachu' (Salman). My sons find me boring because I tell them to go to sleep at 5 while their chachu lets them have fun on the farm for the birthday week until 8. I am talking about 8 am, not 8 pm. That's when everyone finally goes to sleep after the birthday bash."

"It's amazing how much Salman bonds with the children. My sons dote on their chachu. Every year in January we talk about going for a white Christmas in some European country. But by the time December arrives, we are all set to drive down to Panvel for Salman's birthday celebrations," Sajid Nadiadwala summed it up.

Salman Khan's birthday bash will also be attended by Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and her husband and children. Salman's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur will be present and also Katrina Kaif. Director's Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur are also expected to join in the revelry at the Panvel farmhouse tonight.

