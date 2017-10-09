 »   »   » WHAT! Salman Khan ABUSED Kangana Ranaut & Told Her To Keep Her Mouth Shut Like EX-GF Katrina Kaif?

WHAT! Salman Khan ABUSED Kangana Ranaut & Told Her To Keep Her Mouth Shut Like EX-GF Katrina Kaif?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Ever since Kangana Ranaut appeared on the Rajat Sharma's show in 'Aap Ki Adalat' on the national TV, she has been one topic of discussion! After her Interview, the actress created a buzz in media with her statement over her affair with Hrithik Roshan.

But who would have thought that there will be Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif angle in Kangana-Hrithik's story. As per reports in Mid-Day, The Queen fame wrote in an email dated 9 October 2014.

Salman Is Weird: Kangana

Salman Is Weird: Kangana

"You (Hrithik Roshan) went for Big Boss. That's great, it's good to give BB that post-release promotion. I am glad you didn't meet SK [Salman Khan]. He's weird.[sic]"

Did Salman Approach Kangana For Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

Did Salman Approach Kangana For Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

"When I said no to that film, he said, 'Kareena was doing that film, but I gave it to you because it won't help her, but it can make your career' [sic]."

Is Salman Crazy? : Kangana

Is Salman Crazy? : Kangana

She further addedm "My jaw dropped. Is he crazy? Kareena's role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan will make my career? Which world does he live in? Which of his heroine's career is made? Everyone told me not to do it [sic]."

Kangana Thrashed Salman

Kangana Thrashed Salman

Kangana further said, "And I am loved because I never worked with him. Does he even know, people who have put their money on me, directors, producers, studios pleaded with me not to do his films because it will harm my brand [sic]."

Salman Used To Make Fun Of Me: Kangana

Salman Used To Make Fun Of Me: Kangana

"He (Salman Khan) used to make fun of me. Once he told me, why do you act so much? People like you end up nowhere.[sic]"

'Not Interested In Becoming Katrina Or Salman'

'Not Interested In Becoming Katrina Or Salman'

"Look at Katrina, she is the perfect actress material; looks good and keeps her mouth shut. I told him he is very 19th-century, and I am not interested in becoming Katrina or Salman. [sic]"

Did Salman Abuse Kangana?

Did Salman Abuse Kangana?

The e-mail further says, "He got pissed and started abusing me. After that, we didn't see his face for two years.[sic]"

When Kangana Met Salman

When Kangana Met Salman

"He called, messaged, but I never replied. Then he called me for is birthday, I told you about that time I saw him for five minutes.[sic]"

Kangana Calls Salman, Desperate

Kangana Calls Salman, Desperate

"After Queen, he has been wanting to meet me, but I just don't feel like it, and this film offer is just a desperate attempt. This is the thing with unpleasant people, you just don't want to see them. [sic]"

Story first published: Monday, October 9, 2017, 14:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos