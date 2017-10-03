 »   »   » WIDE-EYED! Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's KISSING Pics Go Viral For All The Wrong Reasons!

Never underestimate the power of 'die-hard' fans of Bollywood stars. We often come across interesting posts by the fan clubs of B'wood stars. While some are funny, some are downright embarrassing!
Something similar happened when a kissing picture of ex-flames Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surfaced on the social media and started doing rounds on Instagram.
Ahem! Ahem!
The over-enthusiastic fan of Salman & Aishwarya Rai, merged two different pictures of the ex-flames and created a fake picture, in which Salman can be seen kissing Aishwarya Rai.
This Doesn't Even Look Photo-shopped!
Believe us or not, but this picture, which looks so real, is also photo-shopped.
Poor Manish Malhotra!
This picture is from the Manish Malhotra's bash, which he had thrown for Sridevi. But the crazy fan wants to see Aishwarya Rai with Salman rather than Manish, (who was in the real picture).
At Least Leave Aaradhya Alone!
This is heights of craziness. In this photo-shopped picture, Salman Khan can be seen holding Aaradhya at the airport.
This Will Irk SRK Fans, For Sure
The over-enthusiastic fan of Salman & Aishwarya Rai, replaced SRK's face with Salman and we are surely not liking this picture.
Here's The Other One..
Here comes the another photo-shopped picture of Salman & Aishwarya Rai, which will surely leave them embarrassed AF.
Not For Jr Bachchan!
We hope hubby Abhishek Bachchan does not come across these 'art-works' of Salman-Aishwarya Rai's crazy fan.
The ONLY Selfie Of Aishwarya-Salman
This has to be only selfie of Aiswharya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan because, in reality, it ain't gonna happen!
Here's Why He Photoshops Their Pictures
While posting these pictures, the obsessive fans of Salman-Aishharya wrote that the only reason he photoshops their pictures is that he misses this pair on-screen.