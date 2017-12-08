 »   »   » Salman Khan Is Glad About Anil Kapoor's Comeback In The Race Franchise!

Salman Khan Is Glad About Anil Kapoor's Comeback In The Race Franchise!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Salman Khan's Race 3 joined by Anil Kapoor, Salman shares photo | FilmiBeat

The Race franchise is gearing up to top speed as Salman Khan just announced that Anil Kapoor will also be a part of the third installment and took to Twitter by posting a picture shaking hands with Anil and captioned it, "Inke Aane se Race 3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakas @AnilKapoor @RameshTaurani #Race3."

Check out the picture below!

Race 3

Race 3

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan are going to shake up the theatres with their upcoming action-thriller Race 3.

Full Swing

Full Swing

The shoot of Race 3 has already begun in Mumbai and it is reported that Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan have completed shooting a dance number at the Mehboob Studios.

Starcast

Starcast

Race 3 has a star studded line-up with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Pooja Hegde.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

It sure is going to be treat when the film hits the theatres in 2018, folks! Just like the previous installments, Race 3 will also be a hit.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol

We're glad that Bobby Deol is also a part of Race 3 and it'll be good to see him on the silver screen after a long time.

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss

The whole starcast of Race 3 were also at the Bigg Boss studios recently.

Read more about: salman khan, anil kapoor, race 3
Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 16:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat