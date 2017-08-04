 »   »   » Salman Khan Arms Act Case! The Actor Appears Before The Jodhpur High Court

Salman Khan appeared before the Jodhpur High Court today in connection with the Arms Act Case and the trail is prolonging since 19 years now. The Tubelight actor was charged in October 1998 for possessing a .22 rifle and a .32 revolver with no licence and unlawfully used them to poach two black bucks at Jodhpur's Kankani village.

The actor was acquitted by the court in January 2017 due to no evidence of his involvement but the prosecution appealed against the decision and the case is still pending at the Jodhpur High Court.

The incident occured during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain where Salman Khan went on a shooting expedition along with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam.

The local Bishnoi community came to know about the poaching of two black bucks and staged a protest across the village and the police later filed a case against Salman Khan and his co-stars in 1998.

