 »   »   » FREAKING HOT PICS! Salman Khan BREAKS SILENCE On Getting Back To EX-GF Katrina Kaif As A Boyfriend!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all over the social media platforms, courtesy their latest Vogue photoshoot. For the first time, the duo can be seen gracing Vogue cover and boy, they're slaying it with their sizzling chemistry!
While interacting with the same magazine, Salman Khan also broke silence on the million bucks question on every movie buff's mind. Are he and Katrina back into each other's life? Here's what he has to say..
Salman Handles The Question Smartly
When asked about his equation with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan said, "People are interested in our lives because we don't share it."
Our Bedroom Is Our Personal Space
He further added, "To a star there has to be this mystery around, where everybody can say whatever they want about them but the star will never share that. Our living rooms are for the world, for the whole country, but our bedroom is our personal space."
Katrina: Salman Isn’t My Mentor
When Katrina was asked if Salman is an entertaining co-star to work with or a trusted mentor she looks up to? She said, "He's not my mentor."
While, poking fun at Katrina, Salman interrupted and said, "She won't allow that, but you know the world knows or at least perceives it that way."
Salman Praises Katrina
Speaking about mentoring Katrina, he said, "I don't think anyone can mentor anyone. Katrina is very hard-working and dedicated; she's done it all on her own."
