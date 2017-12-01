 »   »   » FREAKING HOT PICS! Salman Khan BREAKS SILENCE On Getting Back To EX-GF Katrina Kaif As A Boyfriend!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all over the social media platforms, courtesy their latest Vogue photoshoot. For the first time, the duo can be seen gracing Vogue cover and boy, they're slaying it with their sizzling chemistry!

While interacting with the same magazine, Salman Khan also broke silence on the million bucks question on every movie buff's mind. Are he and Katrina back into each other's life? Here's what he has to say..

All Picture Courtesy: Vogue