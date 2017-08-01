 »   »   » This Is Called Being Human! Salman Khan Did The Unexpected When Anupam Fell Ill In A Foreign Land

Salman Khan has a big heart and is known for his generous nature. But what he did for Anupam Kher in New York will make you respect him even more.

Anupam Kher fell really ill in New York, where he went to attend the IIFA awards. When Salman Khan came to know about it, he went out of the way to help the veteran actor.

It Was Not A Heart Attack Anupam Kher told Bollywood Life, "Firstly, it was not a heart-related ailment, meaning a heart attack as the blind item in a tabloid implied.'' We Were In Salman's Room ''I've nothing to hide. We were all together in Salman Khan's room in New York when I had a blackout.'' I Did This Big Mistake ''I had not eaten anything for one-and-a-half days, big mistake, and my sugar-level had gone down dangerously." Salman Was With Anupam When This Happened ''Salman Khan was with Anupam at the time and while he panicked, he kept calm and called the doctors on time.'' Salman Khan Called The Paramedics "He called the paramedics, who rushed in immediately. The laws in the US about medical emergencies during international events are very strict.'' No One Can Take Them Lightly ''No one can take them lightly. I told the paramedics that I was okay and didn't need any further treatment.'' Salman Remained Alert All Through ''But they insisted on a full medical investigation. Salman not only called for medical help, but he also remained on alert all through.'' I Am Blessed To Have Him ''I am blessed to have friends like him in the film industry.''

You truly are, Mr Kher!

