 »   »   » Salman Khan's Childhood Pic With Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan & Alvira Khan Is So Damn Cute! View Here

Arbaaz Khan shared a childhood picture on his Instagram handle standing alongside his siblings Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan and the image is too sweet to be missed. We assume the throwback picture is more than 40 years old and the Khan brothers are not even teenagers in the picture.
He posted the picture with the caption, "#massivethrowback #usualsuspects #childhoodmemories #happysiblings #khandaan #oneforallallforone #loveforever." Check out the pictures below...
Throwback Pics
Here's another throwback picture and Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and the others look so adorable.
1980s Photo
Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan pose alongside the Pakistani hockey team back in the early 80s.
Story first published: Thursday, October 5, 2017, 16:26 [IST]
