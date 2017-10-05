 »   »   » Salman Khan's Childhood Pic With Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan & Alvira Khan Is So Damn Cute! View Here

Salman Khan's Childhood Pic With Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan & Alvira Khan Is So Damn Cute! View Here

Posted By:
Arbaaz Khan shared a childhood picture on his Instagram handle standing alongside his siblings Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan and the image is too sweet to be missed. We assume the throwback picture is more than 40 years old and the Khan brothers are not even teenagers in the picture.

He posted the picture with the caption, "#massivethrowback #usualsuspects #childhoodmemories #happysiblings #khandaan #oneforallallforone #loveforever." Check out the pictures below...

Childhood Days

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan look so adorable, right?

Throwback Pics

Here's another throwback picture and Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and the others look so adorable.

1980s Photo

Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan pose alongside the Pakistani hockey team back in the early 80s.

Thin & Pale

Salman Khan looks so thin and pale in this picture.

Average Body

His body was that of an average man back then.

Weird Pose

Damn! We're sure we'll never see Salman Khan posing this way ever again.

Bald Salman

Here's another rare picture of a bald Salman Khan in the early 2000s.

Simple Dude

He surely looked so simple back in the day. Doesn't he, peeps?

That Attitude

Even though he looked simple, he still had the attitude and style!

Memory Lane

It's really wonderful to down the memory lane, right?

Story first published: Thursday, October 5, 2017, 16:26 [IST]
