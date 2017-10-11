 »   »   » LOVE Vs RESPECT! Salman Khan Does NOT Let Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Come Between Him & Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Sherwood College Friends SHARED Interesting Facts about BIG B | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most controversial lovebirds of the B-town. While the duo never looked or talked to each other after parting their ways, Salman never let his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan get hampered because of his bitter past with Aishwarya Rai.

Recently, while speaking to DNA, when Salman was asked about Big B's one quality he wishes to imbibe, here's what he said:

Salman Calls Big B Incredible Speaking about Big B, Salman said, "Bachchan saab is the prime example of where hard work can take you. Even at his age, his dedication and passion towards work is incredible." 'I Wish I Was As Hardworking As Him' "He's one of the best actors we have and he's maintained his stardom for over four decades. That's no joke. I wish I was as hardworking as him. I'm just lucky," added Salman. Big B Keeps Meeting Salman Amitabh Bachchan finds nothing eyebrow-raising about meeting and talking to actor Salman Khan, who is his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai's former boyfriend. When Big B Shared A Pic With Salman A few years ago, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a pic with him and wrote, "I keep meeting him (Salman). He was shooting next to my studio, and so we met. I had also heard that he was not well, so I thought will ask him about his health." Big B Has Also Always Praised Salman "Look how our films have reached markets outside India. People like Karan, Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir have made it possible for a much bigger audience to watch our films." Big B On Salman's Popularity: It's A Great Feeling "When you go abroad, you see them talk about films and superstars like Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. It is such a great feeling," Catch News had quoted Amitabh Bachchan as saying. They've Worked Together In Many Films Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in five films including Baabul, Hello Brother, Baghban, Gud Tussi Great Ho and Biwi No.1. Recently, Salman Had Approached Big B For Race 3 Recently, we heard that Salman had approached Aishwarya Rai's father-in-law for Race 3 but the Megastar couldn't approve it owing his over-packed schedule.

Amitabh Bachchan is indeed a gem of an actor! With a career spanning over four decades, Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 75 today, is still playing lead characters and winning people's hearts with his spectacular acting & film choices!