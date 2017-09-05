 »   »   » WHAATT! Salman Khan Does NOT Read A Scene More Than Twice, Damn Different From Shahrukh & Aamir Khan

He will be seen in the forthcoming Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub reveals the how the work style of three Khans are different from each other.

With Raees, Tubelight and now Thugs Of Hindostan, the actor has worked with all the three Khans - Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir - respectively and says they all have distinct style.

Zeeshan On Aamir Khan’s Style "Aamir tends to analyse a scene completely in depth. He is a perfectionist in that sense. He will be on it till it isn't right." Zeeshan On Salman Khan "On the other hand, there is Salman Khan, who is opposite. He doesn't read a scene more than twice. He will say the lines once and then make them his own. He will go for the shoot and he keeps it very raw. So there are chances it might not work or magic might happen too. He is that good." Zeeshan On Shahrukh Khan On Shahrukh, Zeeshan says, he is a ‘typical theatre actor doing films'. "He will rehearse a scene may be 10 times, will ask you what you're doing, bring in changes accordingly. Then suddenly when you are doing it, he will be the first person to change it and you are allowed to change too." Zeeshan On Thugs Of Hindostan "'Thugs of Hindostan' is a classic story well said. It is a grand period film. I have tried something completely different in it. I am having absolute fun shooting it. 'Thugs...' is not a conventional glossy film, though it is very commercial," Zeeshan tells PTI. What Makes The Project Interesting? "It has a story to tell, it has complexes and plot points like a good classic and still they are trying new things which make the project interesting," he adds. TOH Lead Actresses The period action-adventure film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Currently, he is awaiting the release of his latest film 'Sameer', a political drama in which a man gets wrongly framed in a bomb blast case.

The film is scheduled to release on September 8.