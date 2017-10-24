 »   »   » Salman Khan's Eid Gift To His Fans In 2019!

Eid is very special occasion for Salman Khan as Sultan and Tubelight released during Eid in 2016 and 2017 respectively. It looks like the actor is all set to continue with the trend as his upcoming film 'Bharat' has its eyes fixed on Eid 2019 release. The film is scheduled to go on floors in April 2018.

"That film is just the starting point for ours but since it was an inspiration, we wanted in all fairness to officially own it and acquired the remake rights before going ahead with Bharat. It starts in 1947 and ends in 2000 and is the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat," revealed producer Atul Agnihotri told Mumbai Mirror.

Bharat is an adaptation of the South Korean movie 'An Ode To My Father', where a father gets separated from his son and daughter during the war and refugee crisis and revolves around the storyline of being reunited with the family despite all odds. The film is very emotional and will strike a chord with the Indian audiences when it'released in 2019.

Also, Bharat will be directed by none other than Ali Abbas Zafar and the film will be shot in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Delhi and Punjab. We will have to wait and watch as to who will be the leading lady in the upcoming movie.