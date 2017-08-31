 »   »   » Salman Khan Excited About 'Race 3': Kumar Taurani

Producer of Race 3, Kumar Taurani, said superstar Salman Khan is excited about the project and is looking forward to start work on the film. Taurani said the third installment in the franchise will comprise a huge star cast.

"The story of 'Race 3' is bigger. At the moment Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez are finalised. We are discussing with Salman as to how to go forward (for the film) and we are getting positive feedback from him, he is excited about it (film). This film will be a multistarrer. It will have a bigger star cast than 'Race 2'," Taurani told PTI.

"Race" released in 2008, starring Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna in prominent roles while the sequel that came in 2013 had Saif, Anil reprising their roles and John Abraham, Deepika Padukone were the new additions.

Taurani said the new film has no connection with the previous two movies and will have a completely different plot.

"'Race 3' is a new story altogether and we felt we must go with a different cast."

There are reports that Daisy Shah and Sooraj Pancholi will be joining the cast of the movie, but the makers are tight lipped about it.

Taurani said the movie will go on floors in October and they will zero down on the locations soon.

He is currently looking forward to his upcoming film Aksar 2 featuring Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla and S Sreesnath. It releases on October 6.