 »   »   » FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! Salman Khan Goes Completely Grey For Race, Confirms Producer Ramesh Taurani

The Race franchise seems to be getting bigger and better! Ever since it has been officially announced that this time it would be Salman Khan stepping into Saif Ali Khan's shoes, there have been a lot of speculations doing the rounds about the plot of the film.

While Salman has always maintained that that he is not comfortable playing dark characters, he is now all set to make an exception with Race 3, which has him playing a cool and suave character. Read on to know more details...



An Actor Can Never Say Never A source was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, "Earlier Salman has always maintained that he won't do dark characters or do a negative role but then as they say an actor can never say never."

Not A Sequel To Race 2 The source further added, "The role is very exciting and has many shades. It is not a sequel to Race 2 but very different."

Complete Contrast To Salman Is In Real Life "The role will test the super star's acting skills as it's a complete contrast to what he is himself in real life. It's something he has never played before but the sheer darkness of the character appealed to him immensely."

Salman Is Quite Excited We hear that the superstar is very excited about Race 3 as it's in a completely commercial genre and neither will his fans be disappointed.

His Character Is Completely Grey Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed, "Yes Salman's character is completely grey in Race 3 and it's an extremely slick, stylish and exciting one - something he has not done before. The Race franchise always has grey characters in them - we are just continuing with that. Like Saif (Ali Khan) in Race or Race 2."

Was Hrithik Approached For Race 3? There were rumors that the makers had approached Hrithik Roshan for Race 3 but, the actor felt he cannot play such an immoral character.

Ramesh Taurani Denies When Taurani was quizzed about Hrithik turning down Race 3, he said, "Hrithik was never approached for Salman's role."

How Jacqueline Fernandez Came Into The Picture He further clarified that he knew about his lead actress Jacqueline Fernandez. "It's been written that I didn't know that Jacqueline had signed for Race 3 opposite Salman. It is absolute rubbish because from day one I knew we are going with Jacqueline and I announced it also last week.

If I as a producer don't know who the actors are in my film how will other discussions including dates, money, signing of contracts happen? It's just that I didn't want to announce it when A Gentleman was releasing and promotions were going on but somebody asked her at a press con and she confirmed she is doing it. That's how the story came out."





Race 3 will be helmed by Remo D'Souza this time, instead of Abbas-Mastan. The action thriller is tentatively scheduled to go on floors in October.