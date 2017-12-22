 »   »   » WHAT'S COOKING? Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Are Very Comfortable With Each Other Says This Director

Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif GET Closer during Tiger Zinda Hai shooting, says Ali Abbas | FilmiBeat

The magical jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is back with Tiger Zinda Hai. And even after five years they share the same chemistry and have not lost their charm.

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, he revealed that ex-lovers Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are very comfortable with each other. Read the director's entire interview below.

My Relationship With Salman Has Become Better With TZH "With Salman, the relationship became better with this film. In first one, we were still trying to understand each other. In this movie, we knew each other better.'' The Ex Couple Reacted Very Positively ''Salman and Katrina reacted very positively towards the story. We jumped into it and it has been a challenging movie for all of us. We see in the trailer and promos, it is a very difficult film in terms of places we have shot and the kind of stuff we have done.'' We Are Very Close ''Because we all stuck together, it has been a creatively well for me. I have worked with her on my first film, but we have been friends for almost 10 years. We are very close now.'' I Told Katrina... ''We have always been in touch with each other and also hung out with each other. I always told her, 'When I make my second film, I will only come to you. When I have something meaty I will definitely cast you.''' Katrina's Reaction ''When she also heard what we have done with Zoya's character, how we have made her in the second part, she instantly came on board. Katrina gave her 100 percent in training, martial arts workshops and everything; she got well into the character." Salman & Katrina Are Very Comfortable With Each Other "I just feel that they are good together any which way. They are so comfortable with each other, there was no stress for me to make it romantic. The film is not a romantic film this time, it's an action film.'' They Handled Everything With Maturity ''Romance is an undertone and they way they have handled it with maturity is phenomenal. In Dil Diyan Gallan song, we see how normally and subtly they have done stuff to make the audience feel in a certain way. It is commendable on their part."

When asked how Kabir Khan, who had directed Tiger Zinda Hai, reacted after knowing that Ali will take the sequel forward, he said, "I had told the story and he liked it too. He is not a part of YRF anymore, so he told me if I want to make it a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, then it is a great idea. That is where it ended. He has always been supportive. I assisted him in New York and also worked with him on Ek Tha Tiger as well when I myself was a director already."

