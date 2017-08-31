 »   »   » JAW-DROPPING! Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's INTIMATE PICTURE Gets Leaked; Are They In Love Again?

A few years ago, it looked like Bollywood's most eligible bachelor Salman Khan may give up his tag for Katrina Kaif, whom he was dating.

Although the two separated, they continued to be good friends. Now Salman and Katrina are working together again in Tiger Zinda Hai and speculations are rife that they are coming closer again. On a related note, an intimate picture of Salman and Katrina is going viral on the Internet and giving hopes to their fans again.



Check It Out As per India.com, ''This picture is uploaded by the former couple's fan page shows the two in each other's arms.''

The Two Are Inseparable The web portal also stated that, ''Of late Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are inseparable.''

Their Chemistry Is The Talk Of The Town A few days ago, a leading daily had quoted, ''In July, Salman and Kat were in New York to attend IIFA Awards, but their chemistry stole thunder from the award show.''

Salman's Sweet Gesture ''Remember how Sallu sang the birthday song for the lady in front of everyone.''

When Salman Left Katrina Blushing ‘'Katrina Kaif couldn't help but blush with all the attention.''

Salman Could Not Let His Eyes Off Katrina ''In fact, Salman couldn't let his eyes off Kat. He even planted a kiss on her cheek on her birthday."

When They Turned Heads ''At an event in Mumbai last month, they turned heads while posing together, while Salman gushed over Katrina's wisecracks.''

Salman & Katrina Wanted To Be Together "Salman and Kat had agreed to attend the event knowing that they'd have each other for company.''

Salman Even Waited For Katrina ''When the two met at Mehboob Studio, Salman waited for Kat to wrap up a promotional shoot, after which he walked her to her car as they chatted."



Well, they do make a beautiful couple and we would love to see them together again. What about you readers?



Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan To RE-UNITE Too? Amitabh MOVES ON; To Work With Aish's EX BF!