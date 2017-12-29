 »   »   » Did You Notice? Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai Is A Tribute To PM Narendra Modi!

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai is Tribute to PM Narendra Modi | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai was a perfect release for Christmas and the duo set the box-office on fire with their sizzling chemistry and high-octane action sequences in the film.

But did you know that Tiger Zinda Hai also paid tribute to PM Narendra Modi? In his recent conversation with an entertainment portal, director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed how he was inspired by how the PM handled the situation and he wanted to keep a tribute for NaMo in TZH.

Ali Abbas Zafar In Awe Of NaMo He says, "When the hostage crisis happened in 2014, Narendra Modi had just become the Prime Minister of India. It was a huge crisis for the government."

"Modi ji along with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval worked non-stop for 10 days to rescue all the Indian nurses held as hostage by terrorists in Iraq and brought them back to their homes, to their parents and family."



Here’s How PM Modi Inspired Ali "Not a single bullet was fired during the mission and it showed the diplomatic clout that India had to the world. This incident inspired me a lot and I started writing a fictional film on the incident which became Tiger Zinda Hai," he added.

Ali Wanted To Keep This Dialogue In The Film Ali further revealed, "In the film we wanted to pay homage to Narendra Modi ji. If you have noticed, during the rescue mission in Tiger Zinda Hai, Paresh Rawal asks Tiger if ‘PM sahab' is aware of the mission. The original dialogue in the film was ‘Modi Ji Ko Pata Hai?' as a tribute to him and the mission."

Here’s Why Ali Removed Modi’s Name From The Film "However, since the entire film is a work of fiction, the censor board rightfully asked us to change it to ‘PM sahab'. We respected their accurate decision as we were not retelling the exact details of the rescue mission," concluded Ali.



Coming back to box-office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai, the film has raced past 190-crore in just six days and we're expecting the collection to boost even more, during the New Year eve!