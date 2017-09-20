 »   »   » Salman-Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai To Be Complete In Two Days: Ali Abbas Zafar

Salman-Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai To Be Complete In Two Days: Ali Abbas Zafar

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has announced that the shooting of his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai will be complete in two days.

The 37-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter where he revealed that the longest schedule of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer in Abu Dhabi is almost through.

"Last two days of shoot left @TigerZindaHai @yrf #Team tiger. Longest schedule in #Abudhabi coming to end," wrote Ali.

The director also shared a still silhouette shot from the movie, which probably shows Salman wielding a gun.

Apart from the UAE, the film has also been shot in Tyrol, Austria.

The movie, which is the sequel to the 2012 film directed by Kabir Khan, will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya.

Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on December 22.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 16:13 [IST]
