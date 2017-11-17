 »   »   » Here's The Proof! Salman Khan Loves To Talk About Ex-Girlfriend Katrina Kaif; Are They In Love Again

Salman Khan LOVES to talk about Ex Katrina Kaif | FilmBeat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved on-screen pairs. The two dated each other in the past and are working together in Tiger Zinda Hai now.

There are many rumours that they have fallen in love again. Recently, when Salman was asked about his favorite co-star, he talked about Katrina Kaif non-stop.

Katrina Kaif Is Lovely Salman Khan told NDTV, "I've had a great time working with Katrina Kaif. She's lovely.''

She's Like A Humma ''She's worked so hard in the film that I feel... uff. She's like a humma. She keeps on working, working and working.''

He Added.. ''So when you will actually see the action sequences, she has done it like on a different level altogether. She has done most her stuff by herself and kind of risky stuff as well."

Salman Kept Praising Katrina "It was all very tiring because where we shot it was like 50 to 55 degree Celsius. After shooting all day, she would play cricket for an hour and volleyball for an hour.''

Katrina Learned To Play Tennis Too ''She would do pilates and then workout in the gym. She learned to play tennis too, so an hour-and-a-half would be spent on tennis.''

We Wondered... ''Five to six hours she would just be at it and we wondered where she'd get that kind of energy from.''



On a related note, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, the sequel of Tiger Zinda Hai is releasing on December 22.



Also Read: Padmavati Row: Will Provide Security To Theatres If Needed: Maharashtra Government