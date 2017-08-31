 »   »   » Salman Khan Misses Doing This Genre Of Films The Most! Read Details

During the 90s and early 2000s, Salman Khan was seen in a lot of rib tickling comedy films like Judwaa, Hello Brother, No Entry and Partner. It's been close to a decade now since the actor has stopped doing comedy films and is only seen in thrillers, and action- and sports-related movies. When asked if he misses starring in comedy films, Salman Khan opened up by saying,

"Yes, I do miss it and I'm trying to do a film of that genre. But I am not getting a script like that. Once I get a proper film, which makes me laugh when I'm hearing it, then I will do it for sure. Ready was a film that actually made me laugh during the narration. After that, I have not heard a script like that."