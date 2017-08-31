 »   »   » Salman Khan Misses Doing This Genre Of Films The Most! Read Details

During the 90s and early 2000s, Salman Khan was seen in a lot of rib tickling comedy films like Judwaa, Hello Brother, No Entry and Partner. It's been close to a decade now since the actor has stopped doing comedy films and is only seen in thrillers, and action- and sports-related movies. When asked if he misses starring in comedy films, Salman Khan opened up by saying,

"Yes, I do miss it and I'm trying to do a film of that genre. But I am not getting a script like that. Once I get a proper film, which makes me laugh when I'm hearing it, then I will do it for sure. Ready was a film that actually made me laugh during the narration. After that, I have not heard a script like that."

Judwaa Salman Khan gave a double dose of comedy in Judwaa. Andaz Apna Apna Who can forget the iconic Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan! Hello Brother Salman Khan's Hello Brother was truly a rib tickling comedy film back in the 90s. Partner Salman's last comedy film was Partner along with Govinda. No Entry No Entry was Salman Khan's early 2000s comedy film.

