 »   »   » AHEM AHEM! Salman Khan Says No Leading Actress Can Do What Delicate Girl Katrina Kaif Has Done

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, brings the actors together after five years. They were last seen in Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger.

The superstar loves to work with his ex-girlfriend and there is no doubt that the two share a great camaraderie. In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Salman once again praised Katrina Kaif and said that no leading actress can do what Katrina Kaif has done in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Makes Me Work A Little Hard "It is just that she makes me work a little hard," he smiled adding, "She is so hardworking, like one more, one more take and then I am like 'arey yaar even I am done with this shot now'." I Don't Think Any Leading Actress Can Do... "She has done a superb job in the film. I don't think any of our leading ladies could have done it. It is too physical and as it is, she is a very delicate girl but she worked really hard on the action.'' He Added... ''The way she fought, the way she kicked, gymnastics, everything, shooting guns and these guns are real guns, taking up shooting training and all that stuff wasn't easy." Recently Salman Khan told Vogue that Katrina is a better dancer than Priyanka and Deepika, "She (Katrina) knows her limitations and works hard to achieve what she can't do.'' She Is One Of The Best Dancers ''When she joined the industry, she couldn't dance. Today she is one of the best dancers we have. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, girls who are considered dancers I think she beats them hollow." I Take Advice From Katrina.... "I take advice from her but every time she has advised me on a movie or taken me to watch a movie, it has been a disaster."

Coming back to Tiger Zinda Hai, the movie will hit the screens on December 22, 2017.

Those who have come late, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and it has been directed by Sultan's director Ali Abbas Zafar. The premise of the movie is inspired by the real-life rescue operation of 46 nurses taken as hostages by ISIS in Iraq in 2014.

