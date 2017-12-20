 »   »   » ADDING MY NAME WAS NOT RIGHT: Salman Khan On His COLD WAR With Karan Johar Over Akshay Kumar's Film!

Karan Johar sent all the Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar fans into a tinzy when he tweeeted, "Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan #SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018!"

However, something went wrong and we heard that Salman Khan backed off & ever since, there's cold war going between him and KJo. Recently, during Tiger Zinda Hai promotion, while talking to DNA, Salman threw light on his & Karan's cold war.

Salman Seems Miffed With Karan "Karan has his home production and I have mine. He had come to me long back with the project, but he did all the work from casting to everything. I thought just adding my name was not right," said Salman Khan. Salman Thinks Katrina's Beauty Takes The Credit Of Her Work Katrina is the most hard-working girl that I have come across. She is sincere, dedicated and sharp. Sometimes people are so beautiful that you don't give them credit for their work. That's what has happened with Katrina." Salman Says No Other Actress Fits TZH Like Katrina "Her beauty takes away from her work. While, sometimes with those who are not so great looking, you say, ‘kya kaam kiya hai'. People who are really good looking on screen, you say star hai. For this film, I don't see anyone other than Katrina fitting in. She trained for her action sequences for four hours every single day. Salman On Tubelight Failure "The release date was not right. On a festive release date (Eid) you should give a festive film only, and not make people cry in the theatre. " "My fans were trying to find moments where they can celebrate, throw coins and dodhamaal masti. But they didn't get that! The film did well, but in my standards it was a disaster. Meri dua hai ke har ek ki aisi disaster ho!" Salman On Doing Small Roles Like SRK & Aamir In Dear Zindagi & Secret Superstar, Respectively "I have not gotten any film like that. Earlier, in some films I have done guest appearance and all, but it didn't work. My take on this is when the audience is spending Rs 650 or Rs 950 on a ticket, they should get to see what they are going to see." It Makes Sense! "If the whole publicity is going to be in my name, and I am there only for 25 minutes, it doesn't make any sense to me. If I am in a film I should be there the way people expect me to, otherwise don't publicise it as my film! Salman On Partner's Sequel "I am not aware of it. We did talk about it some time ago, though. However, Sohail and I are working on another film, Sher Khan, next year. I have started working a little harder and more than I was earlier, now. Fans want to see more of you. Usually I do two films a year, plus I am seen on TV where they get to see their star free of cost hosting shows."

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai, which releases this Friday (December 22, 2017), is a sequel to his hit espionage thriller Ek Tha Tiger. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar & it has everything that s typical Salman Khan fan wants to see his 'bhai' doing on silver screen - high-octane action & romance!