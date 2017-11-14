 »   »   » Salman Khan On Padmavati Controversy: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Will Never Show Anyone In A Bad Light!

Salman Khan SUPPORTS Deepika Pdukone's Padmavati | FilmiBeat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati has been in a lot of controversy ever since it hit the shooting floors. The film's sets were vandalized twice -- in Jaipur and Kolhapur -- and the director was even assaulted by members of Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year.

There are some Rajput groups and few BJP members who have accused the filmmaker of distorting facts in the movie. In fact, recently SLB even issued an appeal to clarify that there is no dream sequence between Deepika's Padmavati and Ranveer's Alauddin Khilji as claimed by Rajput groups.

And now, superstar Salman Khan has come out in support of Bhansali in an interview with a leading news channel wherein he has said that that one shouldn't judge Padmavati before watching it. Scroll down to read what he had to say...



Don't Jump To Conclusions In an interview with News 18, Salman said, "No decision should be made without seeing the film Padmavati. Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes lovely films and there is nothing wrong with his movies."

Let The Censor Board Decide "I believe there is Censor board so let the board decide it," quipped Salman.

He Has Full Faith In Sanjay Leela Bhansali The actor further added, "Sanjay makes very good and beautiful films. Actresses look very beautiful in his films. His films have no vulgarity or any disgust. If you check his old track record, there should be a sense that he will never show anyone in a bad light."





Salman Khan On His Marriage Plans In the same interview when quizzed about his marriage plans, Salman said, "I am happy about the fact that people are concerned about my wedding, but it makes me wonder what good will it to do to people who are so concerned about my marriage."





Keep Guessing! The superstar said, "I don't have an answer, neither yes, no or maybe. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, then it doesn't. I am very happy, very very happy. Seriously."



Coming back to Padmavati, the film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor is slated to release on 1st December.