 »   »   » Salman Khan REMINISCES His First Meeting With Katrina Kaif; TAKES A DIG At Bhansali Over Shahrukh

Salman Khan is one hot topic of discussion nowadays owing to his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai and his re-union with his ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif in the same film.

Recently, while talking to a leading magazine, Salman Khan reminisced his first meeting with Katrina and how he fell in love with her sweetness! On the other side, the Superstar also took a sly dig at Bhansali over Shahrukh Khan. Wanna know why? Read about it below..

Salman On Meeting Katrina For The First Time "It was a small get-together. She had come home for a party and I thought she was one of the sweetest girls ever. She knew my sisters and all my friends, but she didn't know me." Pic Courtesy:Vogue Why Did Salman Take Dig At Bhansali Over SRK? At the HT Leadership Summit in Delhi, Salman was seen taking a sly dig at Bhansali and said, "Don't know about others but Sanjay Leela Bhansali has definitely offended me. I gave him two hits, then he took Shahrukh Khan in Devdas." Later, He Also Backed Bhansali Over Padmavati Row He said, "Nobody but only CBFC and Court's will decide on Padmavati. Yes, it is not right to hurt anyone's sentiments but at the same time it is not fair to comment on the film without seeing it. Everyone must respect the verdict of the censor board." Salman On Hindu-Muslim Contention Over A Film "Whenever there is a controversy around a film, there is a lot of loss. People panic, and refrain from going to theatres," said Salman further adding "There is no religion in our industry. My dad is a Muslim, my mother is a Hindu and I call myself ‘insaan'. Salman On Casting Couch Hollywood is rocked by several sexual harassment stories in the aftermath of revelations about Harvey Weinstein but Salman said he had never heard about casting couch in Bollywood. It’s The Most Disgusting Thing To Exploit Somebody For Work "Sometimes these things are pushed so much that people tend to believe everyone (in the industry) is like that. And then a wrong woman is caught. "But it is the most disgusting thing ever to exploit or use somebody to get them work. Man or woman. That in exchange of giving someone work, you take their advantage. It's disgusting. That’s Surprising Though! "I have been here for the longest time and my father (screenwriter Salim Khan) has been here. Till today, I have never heard someone come and say this straight out," he said. ‘Flirting Is Common But Exploitation Is Abominable’ "I have never come across anything like that... Because if I had known, if someone - a lady or a man - comes up to me and says 'This has happened with us', I will take (the perpetrator) down to the cleaners," said Salman Khan. It's A Nice, Hard-working Man's Life That I Have Led: Salman Salman Khan also said that he has a led a boring but hard-working life contrary to the perception about him in the media. The actor said he still lives in a one-room apartment and some of the stories that are written about him in the press actually embarrass him. What Makes Salman Feel Embarrassed? "I think I have lived the most boring life. You have to come and live my life for one day to find it really hectic, really boring... I have been working from the age of 15-and- a-half and for 24 hours a day till 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Biwi No 1' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. I have worked all my life."

"Whatever else you hear around, (I feel) many people have many shops to run. So, had all that you all (journalists) have written about me been true... I feel embarrassed. I live in a one-room apartment. It's a nice, hard-working man's life that I have led," said Salman.

Inputs From PTI