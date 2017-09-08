 »   »   » Salman Khan Royally Trolled For Inaugurating A Car Driving School In Dubai! View Tweets

Salman Khan Royally Trolled For Inaugurating A Car Driving School In Dubai! View Tweets

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

As strange as it might sound, Salman Khan who faced criminal charges for 'hit and run' and 'drink and drive' cases in India, is inaugurating a car driving school in Dubai. As per Deccan Chronicle, Salman Khan flew to Dubai on September 7, 2017 to launch the Belhasa Driving Centre's newest branch of driving school, which also boasts of a separate cafeteria department dedicated only to women.

The son of the Managing Director of the driving school, Rashid Belhasa, will also be present during the launch and the surprising part here is that Rashid is just a 15-year-old-boy who happens to be a car lover and owns a custom-made Louis Vuitton Ferrari and has a collection of several other luxury cars, all thanks to his father Saif Ahmad Belhasa.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently in Dubai for the inauguration of a car driving school.

Driving School

Driving School

The new driving school is for the Belhasa Driving Centre's newest branch in Dubai.

Criminal Charges

Criminal Charges

Salman Khan himself faced 'hit and run' and 'drink and drive' cases in India.

Royally Trolled

Royally Trolled

Twitteratis trolled Salman Khan for his absurd Dubai 'driving school inauguration' antics.

Just Imagine

Just Imagine

We wonder what would be the reaction if he inaugurates a driving school here in India.

Do They Know?

Do They Know?

We assume the people in Dubai don't really know that he faced criminal charges! Or do they know?

Man Of Many Talents

Man Of Many Talents

Salman Khan is a man of many talents here in India. From acting to criminal charges and running an NGO, he's done it all!

On The Work Front

On The Work Front

Salman Khan's latest film Tubelight fared badly at the box office and was a flop!

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai

He is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Katrina Kaif.

Race 3

Race 3

He'll also star in the upcoming film Race 3, which has not yet gone on floors.

Salman Khan (Bollywood)
Read more about: salman khan
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos