 »   »   » Salman Khan Royally Trolled For Inaugurating A Car Driving School In Dubai! View Tweets

As strange as it might sound, Salman Khan who faced criminal charges for 'hit and run' and 'drink and drive' cases in India, is inaugurating a car driving school in Dubai. As per Deccan Chronicle, Salman Khan flew to Dubai on September 7, 2017 to launch the Belhasa Driving Centre's newest branch of driving school, which also boasts of a separate cafeteria department dedicated only to women.

The son of the Managing Director of the driving school, Rashid Belhasa, will also be present during the launch and the surprising part here is that Rashid is just a 15-year-old-boy who happens to be a car lover and owns a custom-made Louis Vuitton Ferrari and has a collection of several other luxury cars, all thanks to his father Saif Ahmad Belhasa.