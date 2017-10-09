 »   »   » Salman Khan's Advice To Aayush Sharma For His Bollywood Debut: 'Time For Some Mehnat Aur Lagan'

Since a very long time, speculations have been rife about Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut.

But not any more! The reason? Salman has finally spilled the beans about Aayush's big ticket to Bollywood. Scroll down to read all the details...

Salman To Produce A Film For Ayush Under His Banner Reportedly, the superstar will produce Aayush's film under his home banner Salman Khan Films. Who Is Calling The Shots? As per a Bombay Times report, the yet-to-be-titled flick will be helmed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, who earlier assisted director Ali Abbas Zafar. It is said that Salman met Abhiraj during the making of Sultan. Aayush's Preparations A Bombay Times report states, "On his part, Aayush has been preparing for his debut for the last three years. He got a ringside view of how the industry functions by working closely with Salman during 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Sultan' and 'Tubelight'. Apart from learning acting on the sets, he also underwent training in dance and action." Salman Khan Confirms The Latest Development While talking to the leading daily, Salman Khan confirmed the news. It's A Love Story We hear that the film is a love story based in Gujarat. What Salman Has To Say He was quoted as saying, "Yes, we are producing Aayush's debut film. Shooting will start in February and we'll release the film later in 2018." Time For 'Mehnat Aur Lagan' Further, he tweeted, "Congrats @aaysharma Now is the time for a lot of mehnat aur lagan. Wish you all success God Bless #AayushSharma."

Meanwhile, the hunt for Aayush's love interest in the film is still on. Earlier there were rumours that Mouni Roy is being considered to play the female lead in the movie, however, Aayush was not too happy with the idea.

Mouni Roy to ROMANCE with Salman Khan's Brother in Law Aayush Sharma | FilmiBeat

