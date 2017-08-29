 »   »   » FOR YOUR EYES ONLY! Salman Khan's Intense Look Has A Story To Tell In This New Tiger Zinda Hai Pic

The shooting of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is going in full swing in Abu Dhabi. There's a great excitement surrounding this flick, as it brings Salman back in the action zone after a long time. Also, this one has been sharing screen space with his ex, Katrina Kaif.

Recently, director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter handle to share a new picture. Have a look at it here-



What's On Salman's Mind Salman is seen in an intense mood in this rear mirror picture shared by Ali. We wonder what's on his mind?

Tiger Zinda Hai Will End With A Bang A couple of days ago, Ali had revealed in his tweet that the film's climax sequence will involve 10,000 rounds of gunfire, presumably with blanks.

Heavy Duty Climax Action Ali was quite nervous and excited about shooting some heavy duty climax action.

Rumored Ex Lovers Back On Screen Kat had shared this picture when Ek Tha Tiger completed 5 years. Cut to 2017, one just can't miss the same alluring chemistry in this first still of Tiger Zinda Hai.

New Addition To The Cast One hears that Paresh Rawal has a special role in this film. Director Ali Abbas Zafar earlier was quoted saying, " have always been a fan of his work and what he brings to his characters and I can't wait to see him in this very special role, I am fortunate to be part of a film which is Paresh Rawal's first for Yash Raj Films."



The slick spy drama is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 22nd December, 2017.