 »   »   » Salman Khan: As There's NO FIGHT With Katrina Kaif, It's Always Good To Romance Her

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reuniting on the screen after five years, and the superstar says he is happy to romance the actor in their upcoming film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The duo, who has previously worked in movies such as 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' and 'Partner', will reprise their roles in the soon-to-be-released sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012).



Salman On Romancing Katrina When asked how it was to romance Katrina after a long time, Salman told reporters, "It is good. It is always good to romance. As there's no fight, so it's good to romance." The actor was speaking on the sidelines of Star Screen Awards here on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, See What Is Katrina Kaif Upto Yesterday night (December 3, 2017), Katrina Kaif was spotted at Ambani's bash in the honour of Mayor Of London, Sadiq Khan.

Katrina With Sadiq Khan "Great to meet British Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif. Her success is yet another example of the deep connection between our two great cities and our booming film industries. #LondonIsOpen," wrote Sadiq Khan, while sharing this picture.

The Terrific Trio! Katrina Kaif also shared this inside picture from the Ambani bash, in which she can be seen posing for a picture with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt.



On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for Tiger Zinda Hai, in which she will be seen romancing Salman Khan after good five years. On last Saturday, Katrina & Salman launched new song 'Dil Diya Gallan' from Tiger Zinda Hai.