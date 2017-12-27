 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE! Salman Khan Says Ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif Is The Reason Why Tiger Zinda Hai Worked

Salman Khan 52nd Birthday: Katrina Kaif's special birthday gift for Salman | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan is basking in the success of his recently released film Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie crossed Rs 100 crore in just 3 days of its release.

But Salman Khan thinks the movie worked only because of his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Read what the actor told the media...

Salman Khan Said... "Tiger Zinda Hai has worked because of only and only one reason - Katrina Kaif. Did you see the amazing action sequences she did in the movie?"

What Made Him Sign TZH In an interview to Pinkvilla, Salman Khan said, ‘'When we were shooting for Sultan, there was some talk that there is a plot of Tiger. I wasn't too keen on doing a sequel because to go above Tiger you need good production, but beyond that the plot has to be really good.''

When I Heard The Title ''I said let's listen to the title first. The title was Tiger Zinda Hai. I said yes it is superb but I am not going to get impressed by just the title. Then he gave me the plot. Suddenly you hear the scenes, romance, action, sequences and it sounds exciting.'' ''You hire the best action director in the world Tom Struthers who has done all Christopher Nolan's films and Batman and everything.''

I Said Done When... ''When he narrated the plot to me and the main negative character, I said done! So, I knew that this is going to be on a different level altogether. So the most important thing is that making a sequel just for the sake of making a sequel doesn't work if you do not have a script.''

Wanted To Work On Wanted's Sequel But... ''I wanted to do a sequel to Wanted. Title and all everything was registered but there is no good script. After Dabangg 2 it has taken us so much time to work on Dabangg 3. Like Race, this Race is I think much better than all the films in the franchise because this has gone down to a U film.''

Tiger Has A Special Place... ''Tiger has a special place in the hearts of the viewers, it gets good TRP every time it comes on the small screen. That character is there. So the best casting is done because Zoya and Tiger both are accepted, the film is loved and both are loved as characters. How does Tiger and Zoya take their level up?''

A Strong Villain Was Needed ''For that you need a strong villain and opposition. Once that opposition is strong it is against all odds. Since you know that Tiger is such a charismatic character that he is going to come out of any situation, he is like James Bond.''



