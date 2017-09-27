 »   »   » Salman Khan: My First Salary Was About Rs 75, Was Dancing Behind In Some Show In Taj Hotel

He is one of the highest paid actors today but superstar Salman Khan reveals his first-ever salary was merely Rs 75.

Salman occupied the second spot on Forbes list of the 'Highest Paid Actors in Bollywood' for the year 2017.

In an interview with PTI, Salman says, "My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun.

"Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later."

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, in which he will seen romancing his ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres during Christmas, this year.

