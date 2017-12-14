 »   »   » Confirmed! Salman Khan To Launch His Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma In 'Loveratri'

Salman Khan finally broke the news that he's all set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in his upcoming home production 'Loveratri' and took to Twitter to confirm the news by saying, "Feeling very happy to announce @SKFilmsOfficial productions ka 5th venture #Loveratri introducing @aaysharma directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon."

Also, it is reported that as soon as they finalise the leading actress, Salman Khan will host a series of workshops for Aayush and the heroine so they get a grasp of what it takes to really star in a film. The film will go on floors soon and reports state that it'll be shot in Gujarat.

