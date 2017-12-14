 »   »   » Confirmed! Salman Khan To Launch His Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma In 'Loveratri'

Confirmed! Salman Khan To Launch His Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma In 'Loveratri'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Salman Khan finally broke the news that he's all set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in his upcoming home production 'Loveratri' and took to Twitter to confirm the news by saying, "Feeling very happy to announce @SKFilmsOfficial productions ka 5th venture #Loveratri introducing @aaysharma directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon."

Also, it is reported that as soon as they finalise the leading actress, Salman Khan will host a series of workshops for Aayush and the heroine so they get a grasp of what it takes to really star in a film. The film will go on floors soon and reports state that it'll be shot in Gujarat.

Debut Star

Debut Star

Aayush Sharma is all set to debut in Bollywood with Loveratri. Looking at the title, we assumed it's a love story.

Romantic Hero

Romantic Hero

Aayush Sharma also looks like a romantic hero, so a love angle is a pretty good choice for a debut.

Gujarat Shoot

Gujarat Shoot

Reports state that the film will go on floors in 2018 and will mostly be shot in Gujarat.

Scouting For Actress

Scouting For Actress

The production house is also looking for a leading actress and we wonder if they'll select a debutant too.

Series Of Workshops

Series Of Workshops

Aayush Sharma and the leading actress will have to attend workshops conducted by Salman Khan before the film goes on floors.

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma has worked on the sets of Salman Khan starrer Sultan and Tubelight and he's got an idea of how film-making actually works.

Photography Lover

Photography Lover

Aayush Sharma is also an avid photography enthusiast and we wonder if he'll play the same role in his debut film Loveratri.

All The Best

All The Best

We wish Aayush Sharma all the very best for his upcoming debut Loveratri.

Salman Khan
Read more about: salman khan, aayush sharma, loveratri
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat