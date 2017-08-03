 »   »   » SHE IS DAMN ANGRY! Sana Khan Lashes Out At People Who Called Her Hug With Salman Khan 'Awkward'

Recently, 'Wajah Tum Ho' actress Sana Khan's hugging picture with Salman Khan at an award function grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. In the viral snap, Salman was seen hugging her with his fists closed and a shy smile.

People felt that Salman Khan wasn't comfortable while hugging Sana. However, these allegations shocked Sana to the core and the lady lashed out at all the haters while talking to a leading tabloid. Scroll down to read more...

People Just Blew It Out Of Proportion Sana was quoted as saying, "I still can't believe that a normal hug was trending, trolling, and rolling. People just blew it out of proportion because [Salman] had a closed fist, and some dumb people even called it an awkward hug." Who The Hell Am I To Make Him Feel Uncomfortable? When quizzed if she felt that Salman was uncomfortable for even a moment, the actor hit back saying, "Who the hell am I to make him feel uncomfortable? It's stupid to put somebody down by saying such a nasty thing and showing me in a wrong light. It's not [as if] I went to hug him and he didn't recognize me." Maybe He Hugs Like That... Speaking about the closed fists, she said, "Couldn't it be somebody's style? Maybe he hugs like that. I don't know. I think the best person [whom] to ask this would be Salman." Don't Think Backless Even Matters To Him...He Has Seen More Than That She added, "He has been in the [film] industry for over 25 years, so don't think backless even matters to him... he has seen more than that (laughs). Let's not talk like a five-year-old and make all this sound so big." I Am Not A Psychopath To those calling it a forced hug, Sana gave it back by saying, "I'm not a psychopath to hug somebody if the person doesn't want to talk to me." I Am Not Someone Who Falls On People's Lap "I'm not someone who makes people stand and keep talking and falling on their lap. I am on good terms with Salman; we share a rapport, I talk to him on and off, we've met so many times, I've been to his house, and we have worked together on the sets also. So there's nothing to feel awkward [about]." Salman Complimented Me That I Looked Nice She also revealed that she had a 2-minute chat with the actor during the event where Salman literally told her that for a moment he did not recognize her. Sana said, "For a moment, Salman didn't recognise me - he literally told me that. [Then] he complimented me that I look very nice. And I said, ‘Yes, I've dropped 7kg', and he is like, ‘It's showing." Maybe He Didn't Want My Back Bronzer To Fall On His Clothes When asked if the backless dress made the hug look awkward, Sana added, "Well, could be. Maybe he didn't want my back bronzer to fall on his clothes." It's Not That He Wants To Feel Me Up Or I Want To Feel Him Up She said, "He has worked with all sexy and good-looking actresses, who would use bronzer from head to toe, so he knows that. And it's not that he wants to feel me up or I want to feel him up. I am sorry, we have all grown up from that zone. We need to respect each other's space and gestures."

Point noted, Sana! Meanwhile, what do you folks think about this entire controversy?