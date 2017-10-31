 »   »   » Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar FIRST LOOK! Arjun Kapoor Looks Rough & Tough As A Cop

Arjun Kapoor Shares his LOOK from Sandeep aur Pinki Faraar Film; Watch | FilmiBeat

Here's some good news for all Arjun Kapoor fans! The actor who was last seen in Mubarakan, revealed his first look from his upcoming film titled 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' this morning.

This flick marks his reunion with his 'Ishaqzaade' co-star Parineeti Chopra. Here's all what you need to know about this Dibakar Banerjee directorial...

Change Is The Only Constant Arjun took to his Twitter and captioned his first look as, "10th film 1 truth...Change is the only constant !!! Can't wait to begin filming this one #sandeepaurpinkyfaraar @yrf @SAPFTheFilm."

Known for pushing the envelope with his content cinema, Dibakar Banerjee is presenting Arjun Kapoor in an all new avatar.

In the first glimpse of his character from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun has a huge look change. He sports a buzz cut typical of police recruits and looks every bit the heart-land policeman in this photo. In the film, he plays a 30-year-old police constable from Haryana.





The Prep Arjun and Dibakar spent ten days travelling across Delhi and NCR to attend workshops for cadet training, weapon handling, physical exercises, and fitness training, besides going through an orientation for crisis and high-risk conflict situations.

"Dibakar wanted me to understand the world the character comes from. I also wanted to understand the character's entire journey. I wanted to know his psychology and why he is the way he is, and why he makes certain extreme choices," Arjun was quoted as saying to HT.

Apparently, going through the training that a 30- something police officer has to undergo ultimately took a toll on him, and he was left dehydrated and exhausted towards the end. However, Arjun admits it was a great way to understand how tough a police officer's life is. "The whole idea was to understand cop culture," says the actor.



Bharat vs India Earlier while talking to reporters, Arjun had said that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will focus on the "dilemma" of 'Bharat vs India', the country's urban-rural divide.

He was quoted as saying, "There is a dilemma that our country is facing nowadays- 'Bharat v/s India'. These are the two types of thought processes which have emerged over the last 8-10 years. The film deals with the psychology of people, who are influenced by the changes in the society and how they are going through their own ups and downs because of the changes."



A Challenging Film For Parineeti The 'Golmaal Again' actress had described Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as 'physically and mentally' challenging film.

Namastey Canada After this flick, Arjun will reuniting once again with Parineeti for Namstey Canada.



"Playing a cop is traditionally considered cool in Hindi films. But in a Dibakar Banerjee film, a cop is presented as realistic and yet, unique as a person. Its that dichotomy of blending yet and still standing out that makes this role all the more exciting. Dibakar is very specific about the look of his characters. We worked on it for a long time before he decided that this is the look he wants. From my moustache, to my hair cut, to the freckles on my face to make my character look like a cop and yet blend with his environment reflects just how Dibakar has imagined him and his world to be. It will be a gritty entertainer and I'm looking forward to the first day of shoot." said Arjun.



Produced by Yash Raj Films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-stars Parineeti Chopra. The film is set to release on August 3, 2018.







Meanwhile, did you folks like Arjun's cop look from the film? Let us know in the comment section below.