 »   »   » Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Is A Challenging Film: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has said that her next film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a physically and mentally challenging project. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie will see Parineeti reuniting with her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor.

"We are in prep work and Arjun has started his part with Dibakar. I will work on it after I am done with the promotions of Golmaal 4. I am very excited about it. It is an intense film. It is a physically and mentally challenging film," Parineeti said.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie revolves around a man and woman from different cultural backgrounds and their love-hate relationship.

Arjun and Parineeti will also work together in Namastey Canada and the 28-year-old actor is excited about the movie.

"We are doing Namastey Canada together. It's a light film. We will be spending the one year together...Working on both the films.

"I am really excited and looking forward to both the films as he is one of my closest friends in the film industry. I am happy he is my co-star," she said.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of Parineeti dating cricketer Hardik Pandya.

On this, she says, "Whether I am single or not that is not the discussion, but I am not dating Hardik Pandya. Even I heard about it." With PTI inputs.