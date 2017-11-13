 »   »   » Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar First: Parineeti Chopra Is Ready To Fly High, NAILS The Corporate Look!

Parineeti Chopra grabed all attention with her FIRST LOOK in Sandeep Aur Pinki Farar | FilmiBeat

Loved Arjun Kapoor's rough and tough 'cop' look from Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar? Well, it's time now to get a sneak-peek of his leading lady Parineeti Chopra's first look from the film.

After making their debut together with Ishaqzaade, the duo are all set to recreate magic once on the big screen with this flick.

YRF took to its Twitter page to unveil Pari's first look from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Check it out here...

She Means Serious Business The 'Golmaal Again' actress looks classy in a striped white shirt and a black blazer which she paired with a black pencil skirt. Did we tell you that we are totally lovin' those black spectacles and red lips? Guess What She's Playing! Parineeti will be essaying the role of a 'fierce, ambitious girl from the corporate world' in this movie. She told Hindustan Times, "I'm playing a fiercely ambitious girl from the corporate world. She is the perfect example of how you would describe a girl, who has a single-point-focus on her career. She is based in Delhi and is extremely clear of what she wants from life." She further added, "Though the girl is from north India and the film is also set in that part of the country, but the character is very different as she is like any other urban metro girl." When Real Meets Reel When if she drew real-life inspiration for her character, Parineeti answered, "It's true that it has been a new experience for me with regards to films but [in real life], I have been a banker before I came [back] to India. So, I am trying to use those (real life) experiences and bring them into my character. At the same time, our (director Dibakar Banerjee and her) endeavour is to present a completely new avatar of mine that hasn't been seen before, so it is very challenging. In some parts of the film, it is going to be my most restrained performance but in other parts, it will be extremely dramatic too." A Challenging Film For Parineeti Earlier, she had described Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as 'physically and mentally' challenging film. Arjun's Cop Act In 'Sandeep Aur Pinky' Faraar', Arjun Kapoor plays a 30-year-old police constable from Haryana. Reportedly, the film will focus on the "dilemma" of 'Bharat vs India', the country's urban-rural divide.

Arjun had earlier told reporters, "There is a dilemma that our country is facing nowadays- 'Bharat v/s India'. These are the two types of thought processes which have emerged over the last 8-10 years. The film deals with the psychology of people, who are influenced by the changes in the society and how they are going through their own ups and downs because of the changes."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.