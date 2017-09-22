 »   »   » HEART WRENCHING! Sanjay Dutt Did Not Sleep For 10 Days After Nirbhaya's Rape; Was In Shock!

Nirbhaya's rape case shook the whole nation, including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.
The actor in a recent interview to a leading web portal revealed that he could not sleep for 10 days after hearing about the 16th December rape case. Read his statement below.
There Should Be A Change
''There should be a change and I stand for women because I have two daughters and sisters.''
People Should Start Respecting
''I think people should start respecting and there should be equality in everything for women."
Give More Importance To Such Cases
"I think there should be a faster justice in place. We should give more importance to issues like this.''
I Didn't Sleep For 10 Days After Hearing About Nirbhaya
''When I heard about the case, I didn't sleep for 10 days.''
On His Dark Phase
"I never felt alone even during the dark phase. The industry was together and supported my family and me.''
On a related note, Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi has hit the screens today (Sep 22).
