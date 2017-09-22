 »   »   » HEART WRENCHING! Sanjay Dutt Did Not Sleep For 10 Days After Nirbhaya's Rape; Was In Shock!

HEART WRENCHING! Sanjay Dutt Did Not Sleep For 10 Days After Nirbhaya's Rape; Was In Shock!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Nirbhaya's rape case shook the whole nation, including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Bhoomi (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

The actor in a recent interview to a leading web portal revealed that he could not sleep for 10 days after hearing about the 16th December rape case. Read his statement below.

There Should Be A Change

There Should Be A Change

''There should be a change and I stand for women because I have two daughters and sisters.''

People Should Start Respecting

People Should Start Respecting

''I think people should start respecting and there should be equality in everything for women."

Give More Importance To Such Cases

Give More Importance To Such Cases

"I think there should be a faster justice in place. We should give more importance to issues like this.''

I Didn't Sleep For 10 Days After Hearing About Nirbhaya

I Didn't Sleep For 10 Days After Hearing About Nirbhaya

''When I heard about the case, I didn't sleep for 10 days.''

The Girl Hasn't Got Justice Yet

The Girl Hasn't Got Justice Yet

''I don't think the girl has got justice yet.''

That's Not Justice

That's Not Justice

''They say that the boy was a juvenile so that's not justice.''

On His Dark Phase

On His Dark Phase

"I never felt alone even during the dark phase. The industry was together and supported my family and me.''

It's Because Of My Dad's Goodwill

It's Because Of My Dad's Goodwill

''More than me, its because of my dad's (Sunil Dutt) goodwill that people were around me to support."


On a related note, Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi has hit the screens today (Sep 22).

Also Read: HOT HOT HOT! Shahrukh Khan & Katrina Kaif Look Magical Together In Their LATEST PICTURE

Read more about: sanjay dutt, bhoomi
Story first published: Friday, September 22, 2017, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos